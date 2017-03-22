Layer3 TV Hires a CFO

Layer3 TV said it has hired cable industry vet Amos Smith as its first chief financial officer.

Smith, formerly with Time Warner Cable and AT&T, will head up Layer3 TV’s business operations and fundraising activity. He will report to Layer3 TV CEO Jeff Binder and be based at the company’s headquarters in Denver.

Layer3 TV, a self-described next-gen cable operator founded in 2013, has raised about $100 million. The company has launched pay-TV service in the Chicago and Washington, D.C., metro areas, parts of Los Angeles, and in Longmont, Colo., via a partnership with NextLight. Denver is among the launch markets on deck.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.