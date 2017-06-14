Layer3 TV Delays Capitol Hill Demo

In the wake of the shooting of House majority whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), next-gen MVPD Layer3 TV has postponed its reception and tech demonstration scheduled for June 15 at the Consumer Technology Association's CTA Innovation House in Washington, D.C.

"Layer3 TV will make a contribution to The Boys And Girls Club of Greater Washington in honor of the victims of today's shootings," the company said, adding that it would reschedule the demo.

Layer3 was planning to bring a bipartisan group of lawmakers, regulators, staffers and others for a demo of live coverage of the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament, with CEO Jeff Binder planning to attend.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those involved this morning," the company said.