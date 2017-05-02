Layer3 TV Debuts in Dallas
Layer3 TV has added another large market to its launch list with a debut this week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
There, Layer3 TV is pitching a pre-order price of $49 per month that’s good for the first three months, then rising to $89 per month. Customers who opt for a self-install option are in line for an additional $100 credit.
In Dallas, Layer3 TV will be facing off with incumbent, traditional pay TV competitors that include AT&T/DirecTV, Charter Communications, Dish Network, and, to a smaller degree, with Suddenlink Communications (now part of Altice), according to The Dallas Morning News.
Consumers there also have access to OTT-based offerings from Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now. YouTube TV has not yet launched in the Dallas area.
For the full story go to Multichannel.com.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.