Layer3 TV Debuts in Dallas

Layer3 TV has added another large market to its launch list with a debut this week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

There, Layer3 TV is pitching a pre-order price of $49 per month that’s good for the first three months, then rising to $89 per month. Customers who opt for a self-install option are in line for an additional $100 credit.

In Dallas, Layer3 TV will be facing off with incumbent, traditional pay TV competitors that include AT&T/DirecTV, Charter Communications, Dish Network, and, to a smaller degree, with Suddenlink Communications (now part of Altice), according to The Dallas Morning News.

Consumers there also have access to OTT-based offerings from Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, and DirecTV Now. YouTube TV has not yet launched in the Dallas area.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.