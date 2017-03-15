Layer3 TV Adds MLB Network, ‘Strike Zone’ to Lineup

Layer3 TV said it has added MLB Network and MLB Network Strike Zone to its programming lineup.

MLB Network is offered on Layer3 TV’s flagship “allHD Platinum” package for all subscribers. Layer3 TV is offering MLB Network Strike Zone, a service that presents highlights, live look-ins and updates on Tuesday and Friday nights, in HD on its Sports & Info tier.

Layer3 TV said customers in the Washington, D.C., and Chicago metro areas have access to those services Wednesday.

The next-gen cable operator is also launching service this week in Los Angeles, with Denver among the markets that are on deck. Layer3 TV is also offering service in Longmont, Colo., via a tech and marketing deal with NextLight.



