Layer3 TV Adds CBS Sports Network

Layer3 TV said it has added CBS Sports Network to Platinum allHD, its baseline package.



As the 24/7 home to CBS Sports, CBS Sports Network televised nearly 600 live events and more than 3,000 hours of programming each year.



Coverage includes college football and basketball and other sports from the Mountain West, American Athletic Conference, Big East, Conference USA, Atlantic 10, Army, Navy and the Patriot League, along with shows such as That Other Pregame Show, NFL Monday and Tiki and Tierney.



Layer3 TV is available in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Dallas/Ft. Worth, and Denver (Longmont), and has plans to launch service in New York. It has not announced subscriber numbers.