Layer3 TV to Add Cheddar to Lineup
Cheddar, the financial news service focused on millennials and younger audiences, will be expanding its reach after scoring carriage on Layer3 TV, the Colorado-based IP-based MVPD.
Layer3 TV and Cheddar haven’t announced a launch date, but execs from both companiesmentioned on Twitterduring Denver Startup Week that the deal is done.
Layer3 TV offers a mix of 300-plus channels via its IPTV infrastructure, integrated with an array of content (more than 60 sources) that’s delivered over-the-top. Cheddar, which is already offered on services/distributors such as Sling TV and Pluto TV, will expand the OTT end of Layer3 TV’s content slate.
