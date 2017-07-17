The Lay of the Land

Related: Deep Inside The Internet Backbone

VERIZON DIGITAL MEDIA SERVICES (VDMS) EDGECAST CDN

LOCATION: Los Angeles

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: Newsy, SnagFilms, Reader's Digest

Having acquired EdgeCast CDN in 2013, VDMS places its CDN focus on streaming-video OTT service delivery, touting beefed-up security features, optimized streaming for mobile devices and a 24-hour support team of engineers.





GLOBECAST

LOCATION: Culver City, Calif.

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: Intelsat S.A., Crown Media, Euronews

At the 2017 NAB Show, Globecast launched OptimÕNet, a CDN offloading service that integrates with major CDN providers and serves as a peer-assisted media delivery option, allowing viewers watching content to share in the delivery of that content to other viewers, easing CDN traffic demands.





AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES

LOCATION: Cambridge, Mass.

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: CBC, Fox Sports, Sky, Starz

Among the better-known CDN providers, Akamai counts nearly 30 media and entertainment companies among its clients, pushes 95 Exabytes of data a year to billions of devices and uses more than 200,000 servers in more than 130 countries to deliver data and content.





BAMTECH

LOCATION: New York

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: WWE, HBO, NHL

A privately held spinoff of MLB Advanced Media Ñ with The Walt Disney Co. purchasing a one-third stake in the company for $1 billion in mid-2016 Ñ BAMTech handles the streaming content delivery needs for a bevy of major services, including HBO Now, Major League BaseballÕs MLB.tv, WWE Network, the PGA Tour, the NHL, and, most recently, major eSports players.





LIMELIGHT NETWORKS

LOCATION: Tempe, Ariz.

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: BBC, DirecTV, CuriosityStream

Limelight touts its combination of a global, private fiber-backbone IP network and a full suite of integrated cloud-based services as a unique offering in the CDN space, one that covers content delivery, video management and data needs for OTT and other media providers.





FASTLY

LOCATION: San Francisco

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: Vimeo, BuzzFeed, The New York Times

CDN firm Fastly, which picked up $50 million in financing in May, allows for clients to choose between using its content delivery services exclusively, or as part of a hybrid approach with other CDN services.





CONVIVA

LOCATION: Foster City, Calif.

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: CBS, ESPN, NFL

Most of Conviva's customers utilize one or more CDNs and the companyÕs offerings allow publishers to better understand how their services and their CDNs are performing, with Conviva giving clients a better view on whatÕs needed for a high-quality viewing experience.





IBM CLOUD VIDEO

LOCATION: Armonk, N.Y.

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: Lionsgate, HGTV, CBC

IBM Cloud VideoÕs solution offers support for both live and VOD streaming, with multiscreen video prep and delivery, while also offering data insights into end-user video views and usage.





LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS

LOCATION: Broomfield, Colo.

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: Netflix, NFL, Fox Sports

Level 3, which is being acquired by CenturyLink, owns and operates its own global Tier-1 network, running its CDN with a focus on video delivery and the movement of large-size files.





COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

LOCATION: Denver

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: National Geographic

Comcast Technology Solutions' CDN architecture is specifically designed to deliver media content, optimized to deliver broadcast-quality video, with support for live and VOD content across devices.





AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUDFRONT

LOCATION: Seattle

NOTABLE CUSTOMERS: PBS, Discovery Communications

Amazon's CloudFront CDN service is integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and connected to its global infrastructure, working with other Amazon services, including AWS Shield for distributed denial-of-service attack (DDoS) mitigation, Amazon S3 and Amazon EC2.