Law&Crime Network Launches on Dish Network’s Top 120 Pack
By Jon Lafayette published
Channel now reaches 27 million households
Law&Crime network said it reached an agreement to launch on Dish Network as part of Dish’s America’s Top 120 package.
The channel, already on Dish’s Sling streaming TV service, now reaches 27 million homes.
Also: Law&Crime Added to Plumage on Peacock
“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Dish TV and launch on their satellite platform,” said Law&Crime founder/CEO Dan Abrams. “This is an exciting next step in our network’s expansion with many more announcements to come over the next few months.”
Law&Crime is also available via YouTubeTV, fuboTV, The Roku Channel, Philo and Samsung TV Plus. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
