Law&Crime Network Launches on Dish Network’s Top 120 Pack

Law&Crime network said it reached an agreement to launch on Dish Network as part of Dish’s America’s Top 120 package.

The channel, already on Dish’s Sling streaming TV service, now reaches 27 million homes.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Dish TV and launch on their satellite platform,” said Law&Crime founder/CEO Dan Abrams. “This is an exciting next step in our network’s expansion with many more announcements to come over the next few months.”

Law&Crime is also available via YouTubeTV, fuboTV, The Roku Channel, Philo and Samsung TV Plus. ■