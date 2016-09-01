Lauer to Moderate Clinton-Trump Forum

NBC News said that Today show co-anchor Matt Lauer will moderate a commander-in-chief forum with Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Sept. 7

The event will be the first joint event for the presidential candidates.

The one-hour forum will be simulcast live on NBC and MSNBC and stream live on NBCNews.com, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will take place at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York.

The candidates will be asked questions about national security, military affairs and veterans’ issues by a live audience comprised of service members and veterans.