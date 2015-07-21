‘Late Summer’ Launch for Verizon’s Mobile-First Service

Verizon still hasn’t pinpointed a launch date for its coming over-the-top video service, but it’ll be available to the masses before the summer is over.

“As far as the over-the-top launch, we are absolutely going to be ready to go by late summer,” Fran Shammo, Verizon’s CFO and executive VP, said Tuesday on the company’s second quarter earnings call. “It won't be the full entire of everything that we contemplate within the product set.”

Verizon has already signed on several content partners for the coming service, including Vice Media, Scripps Networks Interactive, ACC Digital Network, Campus Insiders, CBS Sports, ESPN, 120 Sports and Awesomeness TV. The service, which will target millennials, will be coming online as Verizon FiOS TV sub growth shows more signs of slowing.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.