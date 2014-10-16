L.A. Times Launches Roku Channel

The L.A. Times is launching a video channel on streaming media player Roku.

The paper already produces short- and long-form videos for its website, but Roku will be the first streaming device to host those videos.

The Los Angeles Times Originals channel will offer entertainment, sports, lifestyle and documentary programming, with a "breaking news" category that will appear "dynamically" for coverage of major news events.

