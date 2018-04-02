Kyra Phillips Joins ABC News

Kyra Phillips, formerly with CNN and HLN in Atlanta, is joining ABC as a correspondent effective immediately.

She will be based in Washington.

In a note to staffers, ABC News President James Goldston called her a "first-rate journalist and investigative reporter," citing her election coverage, interviews, and long-form stories on sexual assault at West Point race relations and social justice, as well as four assignments in Iraq.

Prior to CNN, Phillips was an investigative reporter/anchor at KCBS-TV Los Angeles. her resume also includes stints at r and WDSU-TV New Orleans, WLUK-TV Green Bayand KAMC-TV in Lubbock, Tex.