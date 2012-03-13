KXXV Upgrades With Utah Scientific

Central Texas ABC affiliate KXXV has upgraded its plant from analog to digital with Utah Scientific routing and master control equipment. The deployment is part of a groupwide upgrade of stations owned by Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific equipment.

"Our Utah Scientific equipment is the heart and soul of the TV station," noted Randy Lee, KXXV chief engineer in a statement. "Everything – commercials, newscasts, programming – runs through master control now, and because it's integrated with routing, we can get to any source in the router via master control."

Lee also noted that the upgrade "made it very easy to switch both channels simultaneously" and that doing a "squeezeback for breaking news or some other unscripted event" can now be done "all in master control without having to go through production."

The Utah Scientific equipment provides complete HD-SDI routing for both KXXV and its sister channel, KRHD-CD.

As part of the upgrade, KXXV installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI and two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities.

It also put in a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 88x56 for 3G HD/SD and V-32R frame loaded 8x8 for AES; an SC-4 control system; UTAH-100/3 Series 3G HD/SD distribution amplifiers; a TSG-490 sync generator; a SoftPanel-2 GUI; and various control panels.