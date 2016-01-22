KTVD to Use Video Call Center for Bronco’s Call-In

Television industry veteran Tom Wolzien’s Video Call Center will be featured in a live sports call-in show on Denver’s KTVD this Saturday (Jan. 23), the eve of the Denver Broncos AFC Championship match with the New England Patriots.

Some pundits have touted the game as the climax of the greatest NFL quarterback rivalry in history between the Broncos' Peyton Manning and the Patriots' Tom Brady. The two have met 16 times in their careers, with Brady leading the series 11-5. However, Manning has bested the Patriots QB in two of three AFC Championship games.

VCC technology enables television shows and networks to conduct live video call-ins much like talk radio programs. Wolzien’s video programming platform – TalkCenterAmerica – which also utilizes VCC technology, announced earlier this week the launch of its own over-the-top network.

