KTLA Goes HD

KTLA, the Tribune Broadcasting CW affiliate, has become the second station in the Los Angeles market to broadcast all of its newscasts in HD. It is the 30th station in the nation to do so.

HD newscasts have been available in the market since Jan. 13, but the new format officially launched Jan. 12.

Along with WPIX New York and WGN Chicago, KTLA is one of Tribune Broadcasting’s flagship stations. The future of Tribune’s proprieties has been under much scrutiny since the company announced it was exploring selling them earlier this year.