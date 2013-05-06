KSNV-TV Moves to AP ENPS
As part of a plan to replace most of its
syndicated programming with local news, KSNV-TV in Las Vegas has selected AP ENPS
as the station's new multiplatform news production system.
"The
KSNV News 3 team is very excited to begin utilizing the ENPS system," said Lisa
Howfield, VP and general manager of the station, which is owned by
Intermountain West Communications Company said in a statement.
"We
had representatives from nearly every department review ENPS," she added. "The
flexibility to expand with the needs of a growing news operation, combined with
its advanced technology and multiplatform features, easily convinced us that
ENPS is the perfect fit for KSNV News 3."
