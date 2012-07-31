KSL-TV Upgrades Automation System

The NBC affiliate in Salt Lake City, KSL-TV has upgraded its NVerzion automation system as part of an effort to move to a more streamlined, file-based operation that would also provide better redundancy for its main, backup, and archive devices.

"The cost to upgrade our NVerzion automation platform was inconsequential when compared with the long-term efficiencies and savings that the system provides us," said Brent Robinson, chief engineer, KSL in a statement. "In addition to delivering continuity for our broadcast operations, which is paramount in maintaining viewer satisfaction, the NVerzion automation system helps us efficiently manage additional stations like KJZZ while utilizing significantly fewer resources."

The new NVerzion automation platform will manage short- and long-form program playback for KSL's main station, a separate Comcast feed, local independent station KJZZ, and the Live Well Network, which KSL broadcasts as a digital subchannel.

As part of the upgrade, KSL is now using Nverzion's NBase SQL media database manager, NView database viewer, NControlMC Master Control transmission playlists, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass ingest manager, NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NTime event scheduling application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, the NVero on-air verification and video logger and other features.

The automation system also manages a wide range of other equipment at the station, including Omneon Spectrum media servers, Utah Scientific 400SD/HD routers and MC-2020 SD/HD master control switchers and about 10 different edge servers.