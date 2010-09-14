KSL-TV Automates with NVerzion

The Salt

Lake City NBC affiliate KSL-TV has upgraded its operations with full automation

and expanded archival capabilities using technology from NVerzion. KSL-TV made

the upgrades primarily to better handle the management of a new independent

station, KJZZ.

"With the

operation of this new TV station we considered expanding our Omneon video

server but that would have cost more than $100,000 to handle that much

material," said KSL-TV Chief Engineer Brent Robinson in a statement. "So we

decided to go with a less expensive option and expand our archival system to be

able to handle the amount of video and audio material required to run this

independent station."

As part

of the upgrades, KSL-TV, which is owned by Deseret Media Company, installed the

NGest Gold dub station software, NPoint Gold video preparation software and

NControl MC master control software. To meet the station's newly expanded HD

and SD storage requirements, KSL also added NVerzion's TeraStore, which will

allow the station to easily expand its library.