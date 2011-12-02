KRNV Upgrades NVerzion Hardware

The NBC Reno Nevada affiliate KRNV has upgraded its facilities to include the latest NVerzion hardware platform to complement its NVerzion playout automation software system.

The upgrade will allow the system to work with the Windows 7 operating system and make it possible for the station, which is owned by Intermountain West Communications Company, to further streamline workflows.

KRNV has been using NVerzion technology since 2003.

The NVerzion upgrade included the latest Ethernet Machine Control (EMC) hardware/software solution. That enables users to control all of the system elements via a network-based protocol and can control up to 16 devices.

John Finkbohner, operations manager at KRNV, noted in a statement that they had been using NVersion for more than seven years and that it had always provided "an extremely stable system capable of delivering our product to air non-stop with great reliability."