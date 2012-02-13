Krishan Bhatia Expands Digital Duties at NBCU

Krishan Bhatia has been promoted to executive VP of digital strategy and operations for NBCUniversal's Entertainment and Digital Networks and Integrated Media (E&DN/IM) division. As part of his newly expanded role, he will oversee business operations, strategy and business development for digital and mobile operations that reach some 50 million monthly unique visitors.

Bhatia will also continue to head up advertising strategy and the operations group for such NBCUniversal digital media properties as E! Online, MyStyle, G4, Fandango, DailyCandy and iVillage and will report to Nick Lehman, president of digital for E&DN/IM.

Most recently, Bhatia had been senior VP, advertising strategy and operations for Comcast Digital Entertainment.

"Krishan's deep expertise in digital, strategic sensibility and impressive track record of driving profitable growth, will be invaluable to our business," said Lehman in a statement. "He is the ideal person to help us further grow and monetize this wide-reaching portfolio across our web, video, mobile and social platforms."

Bhatia had joined Comcast Corporation in 2005 and was a founding executive team member of Comcast Interactive Media. Prior to that, Bhatia was a Principal with Booz Allen Hamilton's Global Media & Entertainment Practice in New York.