Kraft Gets the 'Crown'
One TV advertiser definitely not buying spots anytime soon
in MTV's Skins is Kraft Foods.
The company was the recipient Monday of the Parents
Television Council/Hallmark Channel Crown award (Hallmark's logo) for making
"family-friendly TV advertising choices."
Kraft is also a long-time sponsor of Hallmark movies and
specials--Hallmark's Hall of Fame specials have been airing for some 60 years,
the most recent being Sunday's Lost
Valentine on CBS, which CBS said Tuesday was the highest-rated scripted
programming of the week in total viewers and the highest-rated Hall of Fame special
in four years.
It is the fourth annual award given out by PTC and Hallmark.
The award recognized not only Kraft's focus on family programming, said
Hallmark President Bill Abbott, but that long-standing sponsorship of Hallmark
programming.
On the other end of the spectrum, as far as PTC is
concerned, are advertisers in Skins,
the MTV show about teen sex and drug use that has seen advertisers flee in the
wake of their own independent content reviews and pressure from PTC to exit the
show.
