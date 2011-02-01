Kraft Gets the 'Crown'

One TV advertiser definitely not buying spots anytime soon

in MTV's Skins is Kraft Foods.

The company was the recipient Monday of the Parents

Television Council/Hallmark Channel Crown award (Hallmark's logo) for making

"family-friendly TV advertising choices."

Kraft is also a long-time sponsor of Hallmark movies and

specials--Hallmark's Hall of Fame specials have been airing for some 60 years,

the most recent being Sunday's Lost

Valentine on CBS, which CBS said Tuesday was the highest-rated scripted

programming of the week in total viewers and the highest-rated Hall of Fame special

in four years.

It is the fourth annual award given out by PTC and Hallmark.

The award recognized not only Kraft's focus on family programming, said

Hallmark President Bill Abbott, but that long-standing sponsorship of Hallmark

programming.

On the other end of the spectrum, as far as PTC is

concerned, are advertisers in Skins,

the MTV show about teen sex and drug use that has seen advertisers flee in the

wake of their own independent content reviews and pressure from PTC to exit the

show.