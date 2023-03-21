Korean Revenge Thriller ‘The Glory’ Still Killing It Everywhere Except the U.S. — Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 13-19

After seven weeks of circling the globe and slowly building an audience, Korean-language revenge thriller The Glory was once again the No. 1 show in the world on Netflix last week, even though the series still hasn't caught on in the streaming company's biggest region, the U.S. and Canada.

The Glory generated 123.6 million hours of streaming for the week of March 13-19, roughly flat with the previous week's performance. For the first time, the show cracked the top 10 among Netflix's non-English TV series in the U.S. and Canada. But across Europe and North America, it only ranked No. 1 last week in a single country, Poland.

Starring Song Hye-Kyo as a young woman bent on avenging the former classmates who bullied her as a child, The Glory started out strong in Asia back in late December and has since played strong in Netflix regions like Latin America.

Meanwhile, season four of You remained Netflix’s top English-language series last week, holding steady at around 64 million viewing hours.

And the second-season premiere of Shadow and Bone got off to a solid yet unspectacular start with 50.4 million viewing hours. ■

