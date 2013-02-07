Koerner Acquires Canon Cameras and Lenses

Canon has announced that Koerner Camera Systems recently

added eight Canon EOS C300 digital cinema cameras and a number of Canon lenses

to its rental inventory for its facilities in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash.

"Even though we have eight Canon EOS C300 digital cinema

cameras in our inventory, their popularity requires us to occasionally sub-rent

more of them," company owner Michael Koerner said in a statement.

"A lot of the jobs the EOS C300 digital cinema camera is

rented for would normally have gone to more expensive cameras," he added.

"There are also digital SLR users who have jumped up to the EOS C300 digital

cinema camera. But unlike a digital SLR, the EOS C300 digital cinema camera is

designed to do long takes, which has made it popular for episodic series

shoots."

The EOS C300 digital cinema cameras are being used for

commercials, indie films, corporate videos, documentaries and a popular local

sketch-comedy episodic television series, he explained.

The lenses include one Canon CN-E14.5-60mm T2.6 L SP

wide-angle cinema zoom lens, two Canon CN-E30-300mm T2.95-3.7 L SP telephoto

cinema zoom lenses, and two Canon CN-E30-105mm T2.8 L compact telephoto cinema

zoom lenses to its rental inventory.

Koerner added that his company also rents the Canon EOS-1D C

hybrid 4K DSLR cinema camera, and the Canon 5D Mark III, 5D Mark II, and 7D

digital SLR cameras.