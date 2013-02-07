Koerner Acquires Canon Cameras and Lenses
Canon has announced that Koerner Camera Systems recently
added eight Canon EOS C300 digital cinema cameras and a number of Canon lenses
to its rental inventory for its facilities in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash.
"Even though we have eight Canon EOS C300 digital cinema
cameras in our inventory, their popularity requires us to occasionally sub-rent
more of them," company owner Michael Koerner said in a statement.
"A lot of the jobs the EOS C300 digital cinema camera is
rented for would normally have gone to more expensive cameras," he added.
"There are also digital SLR users who have jumped up to the EOS C300 digital
cinema camera. But unlike a digital SLR, the EOS C300 digital cinema camera is
designed to do long takes, which has made it popular for episodic series
shoots."
The EOS C300 digital cinema cameras are being used for
commercials, indie films, corporate videos, documentaries and a popular local
sketch-comedy episodic television series, he explained.
The lenses include one Canon CN-E14.5-60mm T2.6 L SP
wide-angle cinema zoom lens, two Canon CN-E30-300mm T2.95-3.7 L SP telephoto
cinema zoom lenses, and two Canon CN-E30-105mm T2.8 L compact telephoto cinema
zoom lenses to its rental inventory.
Koerner added that his company also rents the Canon EOS-1D C
hybrid 4K DSLR cinema camera, and the Canon 5D Mark III, 5D Mark II, and 7D
digital SLR cameras.
