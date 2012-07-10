KOCE-TV Installs Myers ProTrack MAM Solution

Myers Information Systems has announced that it has installed its 50th media asset management (MAM) module with the deployment of the solution at Southern California's KOCE-TV.

In January 2011, KOCE-TV became the PBS station for greater Los Angeles, operating under the name PBS SoCaL with an expanded schedule, viewing area and services to the entire region.

The station's director of engineering and technology Gordon Smith noted in a statement that the decision to deployed the Myers solution was based on the fact that it would save them money and maintenance time and that it "integrates well within our highly automated master control infrastructure."

"It's an integral part of Myers' traffic environment and it 'plays well' with our Avid Automation, plus it costs us just a third of the previous system's license and support fees," he added.

Crist Myers, CEO and president of Myers Information system, also noted that "adding MAM to their existing ProTrack configuration helped KOCE tackle the challenges of becoming Los Angeles's primary PBS station last year [and that] it lets them repurpose content and automate file-based transfers between archive and playout servers based on the actual ProTrack schedule."