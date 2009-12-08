Knology, Backchannelmedia To TestClickable TV

Cable provider Knology has signed

an agreement with Backchannelmedia (BCM) to test BCM's "Clickable TV service"

for viewers in Montgomery, Alabama.

Clickable TV allows viewers to

"bookmark" TV programming and ads that they're interested in. Viewers see small

icons at the bottom of their screen during these "clickable moments," and can

click a button on their remote control to send related content to their email

or a Web portal. Advertisers pay a premium for those clicks.

A handful of stations, including

ones owned by Gray and LIN, have already launched Backchannelmedia tests with

select viewers.

Four stations in Montgomery will

test the BCM software for their viewers in the second quarter of 2010. The

program does not require additional equipment or professional installation in

subscriber homes.

"Knology is committed to offering

its customers enjoyable and useful broadband services. Clickable TV provides a

potential new revenue stream to Knology without increasing consumer costs, and

provides Montgomery customers the entertainment value and convenience of

interactive programming and advertisements," said Knology President/CFO M. Todd

Holt. "We look forward to working with Backchannelmedia as well as the

advertisers and broadcasters in Montgomery to make this a valuable service for

Knology customers."

"The success of Clickable TV

relies on the support of companies like Knology to introduce this technology to

viewers," said Backchannelmedia Chairman/CEO Dan Hassan. "Knology is taking the

lead in the cable industry and deploying interactive technology that will

benefit both its subscribers and advertisers."