KMOV Automates HD Newscasts

Looking to cut operating costs and streamline production, the Belo-owned CBS St Louis affiliate KMOV has chosen Grass Valley's Ignite system to automate its HD local newscasts.

Belo is using the Ignite system in the St. Louis market as proof of concept for its other stations. "We're very attracted to the cost savings that we will realize as a result of installing the Ignite system," noted Walt Nichol, director of technology at KMOV in a statement. "We're the first station to go with control room automation among Belo's television stations and based on our success for far, I'm sure we won't be the last."

The Ignite HD system at KMOV includes three M/Es, 16 control ports and is completely scalable from 24 to 96 video inputs and 24 to 96 audio inputs. The control room system consists of an integrated Grass Valley Kayak HD video production switcher and audio mixer, which allows a single operator to run the entire newscasts.