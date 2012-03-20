Kline Exits Cablevision

The game of executive musical chairs continued Tuesday at Cablevision Systems, with long-time president and chief operating officer of media sales David Kline resigning from the MSO. He will be replaced by former AT&T ad man Gregory McCastle, who becmes president of Cablevision Media Sales, effective immediately.

Cablevision said in a statement that McCastle, a former senior VP at AT&T Services, where he was a member of the senior leadership team of the AT&T Advertising Solutions organization, will lead the advertising sales teams for the MSO's local cable and advanced platform services, its local media properties including News 12 Networks and Newsday Media Group, and the New York Interconnect. He will be responsible for developing the company's sales strategy as well as advanced multiplatform advertising solutions for national, regional and local advertisers, and will report to Tad Smith, president of Cablevision's Local Media group.

"Greg brings to Cablevision a disciplined approach to inventory management and a deep understanding of how data analytics and advanced advertising can maximize available media opportunities for clients across all platforms," Smith said in a statement. "He is a veteran of the telecommunications industry, who has pioneered the development of targeted digital advertising and we are very enthusiastic to have Greg join our team."

