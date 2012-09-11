KIT Digital Content Solutions Partners With Satellite Vendors
KIT digital Content
Solutions has announced partnerships with three major
satellite vendors to offer hybrid distribution systems in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.
The
agreements are with Arqiva, Open Sky via Eutelsat and Microspace
Communications.
They
come on the heels of KIT digital Content
Solutions being spun off from KIT Digital as an independent company in
June 2012. Its clients for digital content distribution and services include
Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Disney/ABC, Associated Press and Vodafone.
"Our
business has experienced rapid growth over the past two years across all
regions, the Americas, APAC and EMEA, and
therefore we felt it made perfect sense to start incorporating future digital
distribution vendors into our existing DCP distribution services," explained,
Alan Christensen, director, digital cinema, KIT digital Content
Solutions, in a statement. "We understand the complexity of global fragmentation;
and simple steps like these demonstrate that we are serious about helping to
control the ever-shifting landscape in the theatrical metropolis that is
Digital Cinema Distribution."
