KIT Digital Content Solutions Partners With Satellite Vendors

KIT digital Content

Solutions has announced partnerships with three major

satellite vendors to offer hybrid distribution systems in the U.S., U.K. and Europe.

The

agreements are with Arqiva, Open Sky via Eutelsat and Microspace

Communications.

They

come on the heels of KIT digital Content

Solutions being spun off from KIT Digital as an independent company in

June 2012. Its clients for digital content distribution and services include

Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, Disney/ABC, Associated Press and Vodafone.

"Our

business has experienced rapid growth over the past two years across all

regions, the Americas, APAC and EMEA, and

therefore we felt it made perfect sense to start incorporating future digital

distribution vendors into our existing DCP distribution services," explained,

Alan Christensen, director, digital cinema, KIT digital Content

Solutions, in a statement. "We understand the complexity of global fragmentation;

and simple steps like these demonstrate that we are serious about helping to

control the ever-shifting landscape in the theatrical metropolis that is

Digital Cinema Distribution."