Kirstine Stewart Promoted at Twitter

Kirstine Stewart will be the new head of North American media partnerships at Twitter, replacing Chloe Sladden who left the company in June during a wider restructuring.

The news was tweeted on the evening of Sept. 18 by Katie Stanton, who runs Twitter’s global media group and then reported by Re/code.

“Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled that @kirstinestewart will join our team as VP, North America Media Partnerships! Welcome/bienvenue, Kirstine!”

Stewart, who had headed Twitter’s Canadian unit, will report to Stanton.