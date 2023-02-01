‘King of the Hill’ Coming Back on Hulu

Hulu is bringing back animated comedy King of the Hill. Original creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are creators and executive producers on the reboot, and Saladin Patterson is on board as showrunner and exec producer.

Original voice talent Judge, Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick and Lauren Tom will be on the new show, which will be set in present-day Texas.

King of the Hill ran for 13 seasons on Fox, and now streams on Hulu. Set in fictional Arlen, Texas, it followed the life of Hank Hill (voiced by Judge), an enthusiastic seller of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy (Najimy), local Boggle champ and substitute teacher; and their 13-year-old son, Bobby (Adlon). The show premiered in 1997 and wrapped in 2009.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

20th Television Animation will produce the show. Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein of 3 Arts executive produce as well, along with Bandera Entertainment’s Dustin Davis.

Patterson is an executive producer on ABC comedy The Wonder Years. “Yeah, man I tell you whot man, that dang Ol’ Greg, talking about ‘O.G.’ and then that Mike Judge … Inspirations, man … the original show, dang ol’ classic … Got my kids, man, walking around talking about ‘That's my purse! I don’t know you!’ Feeling blessed, man, I tell you whot ‘Feel so Good’ is a great song, I don’t care what no-dang-body says …,” said Patterson. ■