‘King of Queens’ Picked Up Across Paramount Platforms

The King of Queens has been licensed across the cable and streaming platforms of Paramount Global in a non-exclusive multiplatform deal, Sony Pictures Television said Thursday.

The deal includes rights to stream all nine seasons of the half-hour sitcom on Paramount Plus and the first three seasons on Pluto TV.

“Paramount recognized the importance of consolidated cross-platform negotiations years ago to deliver entertainment to audiences anywhere and everywhere they consume content,” Paramount Global chief program acquisitions officer Barbara Zaneri said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to execute industry-leading deals that give fans more ways to watch what they love across our multiplatform ecosystem of cable and streaming products.”

Sony Pictures Television took the show to market for a new licensing cycle a year ago. Since 2020, The King of Queens has been available to stream on Peacock, where it will remain, but now it will also be available on Paramount Plus. It’s been airing on Paramount-owned cable networks CMT and TV Land.

“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with Paramount through this multi-platform agreement for one of the most iconic sitcoms in SPT’s library,” Sony Pictures Entertainment executive VP Flory Bramnick said in a statement. “We’re fortunate to be able to offer our partners highly coveted content across any genre that can be programmed specifically to their unique audience needs, and we’re confident The King of Queens will be a strong performer across multiple platforms.”

The King of Queens stars Kevin James and Leah Remini as married couple Doug and Carrie who live with Carrie’s father, Arthur (Jerry Stiller). The series aired on CBS from 1998 to 2007 and it began running in broadcast syndication in 2002.

The King of Queens is produced by Hanley Productions and CBS Productions in association with SPT. The series was created by Michael J. Weithorn and David Litt, and is executive-produced by Tony Sheehan, Kevin James, Josh Goldsmith, Cathy Yuspa, Jeff Sussman, David Bickel, Ilana Wernick, Chris Downey, Rock Reuben and Rob Schiller.