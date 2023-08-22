‘People Puzzler’ Cleared in More Than 90% of Country

'People Puzzler' is hosted by Leah Remini and has been a hit for cable's Game Show Network.

People Puzzler has been cleared by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury in more than 90% of the U.S. ahead of the game show’s debut in broadcast syndication on Monday, September 11. Stations from the Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Sinclair and other groups have picked up the show with Fox’s WWOR New York slating it to air at 6 p.m. weeknights.

People Puzzler, which is hosted by Leah Remini, is based on People Magazine’s weekly celebrity-focused crossword puzzle and comes to broadcast syndication with 325 episodes after airing for three years on Game Show Network.

“This hit game on GSN makes it a proven performer with over 300 episodes. Having generated strong household ratings and adult 25-54 demos, and offering viewers a fan favorite with Leah as host, People Puzzler has deservedly earned its place on stations’ fall schedules,” said Debmar-Mercury Co-Presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement.

The game pits three contestants in a three-round battle that puts their pop-culture knowledge to the test. The contestant who completes the three rounds with the most points moves into the “Fast Puzzle Bonus Round” for a chance to win cash.

People Puzzler is one of three new game shows that are coming to syndication this fall. Joining it are Fox's Person, Place or Thing, hosted by Melissa Peterman, and TMZ's Who the Bleep Is That?

People Puzzler is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment and People, a Dotdash Meredith brand. Remini executive produces along with Rane Laymance, Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, and Rachel Feinberg for Dotdash Meredith.