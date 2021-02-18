Kim Williams Set to Succeed Rich Boehne as Scripps Chair

The E.W. Scripps Co. said that Kim Williams will become chairman of the board, effective May 3, succeeding Rich Boehne, who is retiring as chairman and a member of the board.

Rich Boehne (Image credit: E.W. Scripps)

Williams comes from a financial background. She joined the board in 2008 after serving as senior VP, partner and associate director of global industry research at Wellington Management Co. LLP. She has been the board’s independent lead director since 2018.

“Since she joined the Scripps board, Kim has contributed to the company in so many ways, through her wealth of board experience, deep financial expertise and an innate sense of corporate stewardship – all of which has helped Scripps continue to capitalize on the changing media landscape,” said Scripps CEO Adam Symson. “I look forward to her leadership as we set our course as a full-scale television company.”

Boehne was a business reporter and editor at The Cincinnati Post before moving to Scripps headquarters and joining the corporate staff in 1988 as Scripps was preparing for its initial public stock offering.

He became COO of Scripps, then became CEO after Scripps Networks Interactive was spun off into a separate company. He served as CEO until 2017.

“Rich has left a lasting imprint on our businesses and culture, from his belief in the journalist’s role in bringing light to the world’s injustice to the entrepreneurial mindset he instilled in his team and that remains core to who we are today,” said Symson. “Rich’s leadership for over 30 years has been invaluable to our company’s success, and we wish him well as he steps away to pursue other interests and opportunities.”