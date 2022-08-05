'Killer Camp' Back on The CW August 5
By Michael Malone published
Bobby Mair hosts whodunit competition series
Unscripted series Killer Camp starts its new season August 5 on The CW. Based on a U.K. format, the program returns to "Camp Pleasant," as a group of unlucky American and British campers navigate through deadly twists and surprises while competing to expose the "killer" in their camp for a cash prize.
The CW calls the show a “satirical British horror whodunit reality competition series.”
Comedian Bobby Mair hosts. Campers are dispatched by camp handyman Bruce.
Killer Camp executive producers are Karen Smith, Steph Harris and Ben Wilson.
It is produced by Tuesday’s Child Television and distributed by Keshet International.
The British version of the show aired on The CW in summer 2020. The U.S. edition debuted in fall 2021. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.