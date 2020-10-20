'Kids Pick the President' Returns to Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon said it will be airing a new Nick News: Kids Pick the President special urging youths “vote” on Tuesday.

The results of the poll will be released on Oct. 27 during a Nick News TV special hosted by Keke Palmer.

Host Keke Palmer (Image credit: Nickelodoen)

"Through Kids Pick the President and the return of Nick News, Nickelodeon continues to inform and educate children on the democratic process and the importance of voting," said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, the 60 Minutes veteran who was recently named VP of news programming at Nickelodeon and executive producer of Nick News.

"Although our audience is not of voting age, we still have a responsibility to help amplify their voices around the issues that are most important to them in a space they can call their own, so they know that they too can make a difference by playing a role in the electoral process," Laguerre-Wilkinson said.

The hour-long Nick News: Kids Pick the President special will provide a thorough overview of the basics of voting and give kids a platform to voice their concerns on the issues they care about most in the 2020 presidential election, such as COVID-19, racial equality and the environment.

"Voting in my first election when I was 18 was extremely important to me and now more than ever, it’s crucial that this next generation of kids grow up with an understanding of our political system and how they can be agents of change," said Palmer. "I'm so proud to be a part of the Nickelodeon family and this special, which will teach kids about the election and empower them to stand up for what they believe in."

Kids can visit KidsPickthePresident.com to vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump and download an “I Voted” sticker.

The Kids Pick the President "Kids' Vote" is an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only, Nickelodeon notes.