Kickstarter Campaign Launching for Dragon VR/AR App

VarDragons is launching a Kickstarter funding campaign for an augmented reality/virtual reality game of the same name for mobile devices.

The app will use in-flight tracking data to identify planes, which appear on the screen as dragons and can be captured a la Pokémon Go with a click.

The company says there is an upside for aviation since the data and funds will help "modernize" black box technology, the flight info each plane collects and stores.

The VarDragons app accesses a mobile device’s camera. When pointed toward the sky, that device transforms all aircraft into dragons. The device acts as a wand with players’ goals being using the wand to capture as many dragons as possible.

A group of captured dragons is a player’s horde. A special magic talon—a small antenna easily placed at home or work—can strengthen players’ wands, improving game play by boosting a mobile device’s range of detection of aviation telemetry data.