Kia Wins Nielsen's Auto Ad of the Year
Kia
was the big winner at The Nielsen Company's 5th Annual Automotive
Advertising Awards, taking home Ad of the Year for the second straight
year, according to Nielsenwire.
The
ad, "This or That," featured hamsters dressed in hip-hop clothing
singing and dancing to popular 90's song "The Choice is Yours." The spot
compares the Kia Soul to other box-shaped items. Last year's winner for
Kia was the hamsters' debut commercial, "A New Way to Roll."
Other winners include:
Best Green Ad: Ford Fiesta
Best Sales Event Ad: Ford ‘Swap Your Ride'
Luxury Campaign of the Year: Mercedes-Benz SLS ‘Triumphant'
Spanish TV Advertiser of the Year: Toyota
