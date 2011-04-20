Kia Wins Nielsen's Auto Ad of the Year

Kia

was the big winner at The Nielsen Company's 5th Annual Automotive

Advertising Awards, taking home Ad of the Year for the second straight

year, according to Nielsenwire.

The

ad, "This or That," featured hamsters dressed in hip-hop clothing

singing and dancing to popular 90's song "The Choice is Yours." The spot

compares the Kia Soul to other box-shaped items. Last year's winner for

Kia was the hamsters' debut commercial, "A New Way to Roll."

Other winners include:

Best Green Ad: Ford Fiesta

Best Sales Event Ad: Ford ‘Swap Your Ride'

Luxury Campaign of the Year: Mercedes-Benz SLS ‘Triumphant'

Spanish TV Advertiser of the Year: Toyota