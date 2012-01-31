Kia,Starbucks Join Sprint as 'Voice' Sponsors

Kia Motors and

Starbucks Coffee have joined Sprint as official sponsors for the second season

of NBC's The Voice.

Each will appear

throughout the season through on-air integrations, branding opportunities and

extensive digital programs; all three will be featured during The Voice's

season premiere Sunday following Super Bowl XLVI.

Sprint returns for

a second year as an official sponsor, this time in an expanded role. The phone

service provider will again sponsor the Social Media Room as well as the

official voting, which includes: on-air, on NBC.com, on Facebook, on NBC's

synched-to-broadcast second screen experience NBC Live, and mobile. Spring will

also sponsor a special online live stream that will be available on NBC.com after

each live performance show with social media correspondent Christina Milian,

who will answer fan questions and comments. Sprint will be providing mobile

phones and tablets for each of the contestants, mentors and coaches.

Kia will feature

the 2012 Sorento CUV, which will be used during the Battle Rounds, as the

contestants will be seen driving the cars and using the car-maker's UVO

voice-activated communications system. There will also be a series of Webisodes

with season one contestant Dina Frampton, where she drives around in Sorento.

Starbucks will

help support the creation of exclusive online content that will feature the

contestants focusing on ways to serve local communities. Starbucks will also be

used as the beverage of choice for the coaches and contestants.

Jim Hoffman,

executive VP, sales & marketing, NBC said, "We are thrilled that Kia Motors

and Starbucks will be joining Sprint as our partners for the second season of The Voice. Each of these brands has the unique opportunity to be a part of

one of this season's most anticipated programs and their involvement also helps

add new consumer experiences to the show."