Kessler: HBO Go Has Delivered 98 Million Video Streams

New York - HBO's "TV Everywhere" service has pumped out 98 million video streams to subscribers to date, with most of the usage occurring in the last six months, according to co-president Eric Kessler.

While the premium net still hasn't reached deals with two of the biggest operators -- Time Warner Cable and Cablevision Systems -- Kessler said he was "optimistic" the parties would eventually come to terms.

"We are definitely making progress," Kessler said. "As we said before we are optimistic that we'll reach an agreement with all our affiliates."

Kessler, speaking at the VideoSchmooze NYC event here Wednesday, declined to discuss details of the sticking points with TWC and Cablevision. "The issues and the questions that come up from the distributors, they're all similar," he said. "It's taking a few months longer [than expected], but we take the long view and ultimately we think it will happen."

