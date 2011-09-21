Keshet Partners With The Box

Israeli broadcaster Keshet Broadcasting has set up a joint venture with The Box, an international content and advertising company, called Screenz that will be pitching cross-media products to TV, distribution and production companies at this year's MIPCOM.

"Being a commercial broadcaster ourselves, we understand the dynamics of the media business, and the need to help TV programs to gain a substantial audience quickly," said Yuval Natan, CEO of Mako. "Cross media programs, when done right, are a sound business strategy with rapid ROI, improved TV ratings and new money coming from online advertisers. Screenz can deliver these, and more."

The Screenz joint venture will draw on the expertise and products of Keshet's digital arm, Mako and The Box to help broadcasters and TV companies to develop cross-media strategies. These customizable products for interactive dashboards, applications, online games and other features have already been used around the world on such hit TV shows as Big Brother, Master Chef, 101 Ways to Leave a Game Show and The Million Pound Drop.

"Screenz has unique global new media expertise that can help broadcasters and TV producers to take broadcasting in their country, and effectively generate more branding, more revenues and more ratings," noted Eli Uzan, CEO of The Box in a statement.

The Box, which is based in Tel-Aviv, recently received funding from Rosefield Investments Ltd. and Greylock Partners, a venture capital firm that has also invested in such tech companies as Facebook, LinkedIn and Pandora.