Kentucky's WDRB Selects Utah Scientific

WDRB Fox 41 in Louisville, Ky. has installed a UTAH-400/64 digital routing switcher and a two-channel MC-4000 master control switcher with two MCP-2020 master control panels from Utah Scientific.

The new equipment serves as the backbone for WDRB's HD operations and newscasts, which include the production of seven and a half hours of local HD news each weekday. The station is owned by Block Communications.

The UTAH-400/64 unit provides routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting WDRB newscasts, as well as those of sister station WMYO, a MyNetworkTV affiliate.

"The fact that the sources for both stations are available to either channel via the routing switcher is a real benefit in many key situations," noted Gary Schroder, chief engineer at WDRB, in a statement. "For example, we can broadcast a live sports event on the Fox station as we air the local WDRB newscast on the other. Then, when the Fox broadcast is over, we can switch seamlessly to simulcast the WMYO output of the news on both stations."

The master control channels are also closely integrated with WDRB's Utah Scientific GS-4000 graphics station.

Customer service, reliability and previous experience with Utah Scientific products were also cited as key reasons for the purchase.