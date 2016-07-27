Kelly Cole Joins CTIA

CTIA, which represents wireless operators, has named Kelly Cole senior VP of government affairs, in charge of Hill advocacy. She joins the association Aug. 1.

Cole had headed her own consulting firm, Kelly Cole Strategies, including consulting for Wiley Rein, one of the nation's top communications firms.

Before that she was executive VP for government relations at the National Association of Broadcasters and majority counsel for the House Energy & Commerce Committee.

She exited NAB in July 2015.

"Kelly’s expertise, judgment and collaborative approach will greatly benefit CTIA and our members,” said CTIA president Meredith Attwell Baker.