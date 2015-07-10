Exec VP Kelly Cole Exiting NAB

Kelly Cole, executive VP of government relations for the National Association of Broadcasters, is leaving next month after almost nine years at the trade association.

She will be hanging out her own shingle. "I’m planning to start my own lobbying practice, be my own boss, and represent clients before the House and Senate," she said in an email to NAB board members Friday announcing her departure.

Cole's last day will be Aug. 14.

No word on who will get Cole's NAB post.

Cole joined NAB in 2006 after serving as telecom counsel to the House Energy & Commerce Committee, where she worked on the digital transition legislation. She was named executive VP, government relations, in 2011.