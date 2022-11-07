'Kelly Clarkson' Renewed Through 2025

Kelly Clarkson, a daytime talk strip produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, has been renewed on the NBC Owned Television Stations through the 2024-25 TV season, adding two more seasons to the show’s existing run, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, syndication studios and E! News at NBCUniversal.

“Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” Wilson said in a statement. “With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hosted and executive produced by Clarkson, with Alex Duda also executive producing as well as showrunning. The show debuted on TV stations in 2019 and is now in its fourth season. This year, it replaced Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show in key time periods on NBC owned stations. It has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards, including outstanding entertainment talk show and outstanding entertainment talk-show host, as well as Gracie Awards.

“As the fourth season reaches new heights of critical acclaim and viewership, Kelly has used her genuine warmth and natural curiosity to create an engaging, fun show. The Kelly Clarkson Show is a treasured part of our programming lineup, and we’re enthusiastic about its continued longevity,” said Valari Staab, chairman, NBCUniversal Local, also in a statement.

Clarkson gained the renewal at a time when NBC is filling time periods with locally-produced news and programming instead of seeking out nationally distributed syndicated programming, especially as the pipeline for that product wanes.

In the week ended October 23, Kelly Clarkson was the third-highest-rated syndicated talk show at a 0.9 live plus same day national household rating for the sixth straight week. Kelly Clarkson averages 1.34 million viewers, according to NBCU.