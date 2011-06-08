Ke$ha Headlines 'Conan's First-Ever Summer Concert Series

Beginning in late June, TBS' Conan will have its first ever summer concert series, it was announced Wednesday.

Headlined by Ke$ha, Conan Concert Series presented by Kia Motors

kicks off on June 27 with the pop star taking the largest soundstage at

Warner Bros. She will be followed by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic

Zeros (July 18), K.T. Tunstall (July 25) and Pitull (August 1).

Select songs from the concerts will air throughout the summer on Conan and performances will be available on the show's website at teamcoco.com.