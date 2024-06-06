'Keep the World Laughing Together:' Hartbeat Independent’s Luke Kelly-Clyne Outlines Company’s Content Production Strategy (Content Spotlight)

Hartbeat Independent, a division of comedian Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat content production company, is focused on developing comedy-themed original movies and documentaries across multiple platforms, including Hulu’s coming-of-age teen movie Prom Dates which debuted in May.

Hartbeat Independent co-head Luke Kelly-Clyne says the film is part of the division’s mandate to create original content that sits at the intersection of comedy and culture.

“Our core goal is servicing the larger company goal at Hartbeat, which is to keep the world laughing together, but doing so in a way that’s sometimes surprising and outside the norm,” he said.

