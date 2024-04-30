Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson To Host Olympics Highlights Series on Peacock

Comedians Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson will recap the best moments of the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of a new series debuting on Peacock in July.

The eight-episode series, Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, will debut July 26 and feature the comedians as they bring a comedic perspective to the Olympics’ best and most unexpected moments throughout the games, according to Peacock.

The streaming service will roll out two to three episodes per week of the series, which will offer a mix of Olympic-themed in-studio conversations and interviews, said Peacock officials.

The series is the latest paring of the comedians on Peacock. Hart and Thompson hosted the special 2023 Back That Year Up with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

“We can’t wait to be a part of the Paris Olympics and help hype up the audience with highlights from the best moments of the games,” Hart said in a statement. Added Thompson: “Kev and I are super excited to be part of the Paris Olympics by recapping performances from some of the world’s best athletes.”

Hart and Thompson will also serve as executive producers of the series along with Bryan Smiley, Jeff Clanagan, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey and David Nickoll.