KDFW-KDFI Dallas Moving to Irving

Fox duopoly KDFW-KDFI Dallas-Fort Worth is relocating to Irving, Texas. The two-story, 50,000-square-foot building will broadcast via fiber using no tower or antennas and minimal satellite dishes, Fox said. Groundbreaking is scheduled for Q4 2024, with operations expected to begin in 2026.

KDFI is known as Fox 4 and KDFI as More27.

Fox 4 announced the new site on Good Day August 2.

“We are pleased to relocate to Irving in what will be a grade-A complex, and we thank [Irving] Mayor [Rick] Stopfer and the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce for making this possible,” said Jeff Gurley, senior VP and general manager of KDFW and KDFI. “Building this state-of-the-art facility positions Fox 4 for the future by creating a space that inspires creativity, equipped with technology that supports innovative news, programming, and content creation as well as further engagement with our community via television, social media/digital platforms, and prepares us for future advancements in our ever-changing industry.”

The new building is located at 2203 West Royal Lane in Irving, which is in between Dallas and Fort Worth. The stations are currently in downtown Dallas.

“I commend Fox Corp. and Fox Television Stations for their investment in our city,“ Stopfer said. “KDFW is a valuable institution in our region, and we are thrilled to have the station here. This project once again demonstrates Irving's winning formula. Through the Irving Economic Development Partnership, we work collaboratively with partners to bring economic development projects like this to our city with a speed-to-market approach and access to a workforce that businesses demand.”