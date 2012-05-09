KCET Selects Orad For A Virtual Studio System

Public station KCET-TV has purchased the Orad ProSet Virtual Studio system for one of its two new studios currently under construction in Burbank, Calif. The studios are part of a new state of the art facility that the station hopes to use to expand its local, national and public programming.

As part of that effort, KCET VP of engineering and operations Gordon Bell noted in a statement that "we wanted one studio to have as much versatility as possible and Virtual seemed to meet all of our requirements, including a favorable ROI, quick changes for sets, no set storage, augmented reality elements -- and, of course, the ability to create amazing looking sets. Virtual affords us many creative and economic opportunities not available to us previously."

Orad's experience in developing virtual studio systems and the fact that they offered a high quality "turnkey solution in terms of hardware, software, and camera tracking" were key factors in the selection.