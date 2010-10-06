KC Chiefs Acquire Panasonic Camcorders

The

NFL's Kansas City Chief's production department has acquired three

Panasonic AJ-HPX3000 native 1080p P2 HD camcorders for the team's

production department. The cameras are already being used to create web

material and to shoot a Hy-Vee Chiefs Insider, a 30 minute

magazine style show that airs on 10 broadcast stations in the Midwest,

including CBS affiliate KCTV 5 in Kansas City, MO.

The Chiefs shoot in 1080i at 60 frames a second and edit on eight Final Cut Pro work stations.

"We

have five videographers working with the three camcorders and handling a

heavy shoot load of player and coast interviews, and documentary-style

features" noted Rob Alberino, vice president of media and marketing for

the Chiefs in a statement. "There is a negligible learning curve" and

the P2 workflow allows them to easily post material to their expanding

web site.

The team also needed the new cameras

because it is planning to add a second TV show next season and is

continually expanding its web content.